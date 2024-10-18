ZENSHU. Anime's New Trailer Reveals January 2025 Debut, More Cast

Crunchyroll premiered a new trailer for MAPPA 's original television anime ZENSHU. at New York Comic Con on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will debut in January 2025.

English-subtitled version



Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January 2025 worldwide excluding Japan.

The above video also reveals more cast:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©ZENSHU/MAPPA

MAPPA

, andare credited with the original work. Yamasaki () is directing the anime and Ueno () is writing the script.director) is the assistant director.) is in charge of character concept art and environment concept art.) is adapting those character designs for animation and is also the chief animation director., andare also chief animation directors.) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

MAPPA describes the anime:

After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.

Source: Press release