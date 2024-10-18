News
ZENSHU. Anime's New Trailer Reveals January 2025 Debut, More Cast
Romi Park, Manaka Iwami, more join cast
Crunchyroll premiered a new trailer for MAPPA's original television anime ZENSHU. at New York Comic Con on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will debut in January 2025.
English-subtitled version
Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January 2025 worldwide excluding Japan.
The above video also reveals more cast:
- Romi Park as Justice
- Manaka Iwami as Destiny Heartwarming
- Kentarō Tone as Chingosman
- Masashi Yamane as Ganger
- Katsuhisa Hōki as Capitan
- Sayaka Ōhara as Admiral
Additional staff members include:
- Background Art Director: Akio Shimada
- Color Design: Junko Suenaga
- Director of Photography: Kenta Fujita
- Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya
- Sound Production: dugout
- Casting Manager: Makoto Tanimura (Sound Wing)
- Animation Producer: Takahiro Ogawa
The anime stars:
- Anna Nagase as Natsuko Hirose
- Kazuki Ura as Luke Braveheart
- Rie Kugimiya as Unio
- Minori Suzuki as Memmeln
- Akio Suyama as QJ
MAPPA describes the anime:
After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.
