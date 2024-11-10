Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Posts Nephilim Hollow Arc's Promo Video, New Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel revealed on Sunday two new cast members and the promotional video for the second season's new "Nephilim Hollow Arc." The arc will start in the anime's 31st episode on November 17.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rie Takahashi as Rust, the #1 ranked player in the robot action game Nephilim Hollow

Kaito Ishikawa as Mordo, a skilled operator who plays Nephilim Hollow with Rust

The anime's second season premiered on October 13 and will run for two consecutive(quarter of a year). streams the anime as it airs in Japan, and also streams an English

Previously announced new cast for the second season includes:

Yuka Terasaki as Akane Akitsu

Natsuki Hanae as Ceecrue

LiSA is performing the opening theme song "Queen" for the new season's first cours , and -otoha- is performing the ending theme song "Anya no Dancer: Dancer in the Dark Night."

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) directed the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) served as character designer and chief animation director. monaca composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.