'Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!' Anime Unveils Teasers, Cast, Staff, April Debut

Kadokawa revealed the main cast, staff, and April 2025 premiere for the television anime of Yūichi Hiiragi 's Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ( Haite Kudasai, Takamine-san ) manga on Wednesday. Kadokawa also started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video in two versions:

Wholesome version

Gentlemen's version

The anime started a campaign to release a new illustration of the protagonist Takane Takamine every month:

The anime stars Yurika Kubo as Takane Takamine and Daisuke Kasuya as Koushi Shirota.

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yū Satō ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Ryō Yamauchi ( Vinland Saga animation director) and Maya Itō ( Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc animation director) are serving as the character designers and chief animation directors, Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Brothers Conflict , My Dress-Up Darling ) is composing the music, and Akane Maeda ( Red Cat Ramen , Kaginado ) is the sound director.

Takane Takamine is the goddess of her high school. With perfect grades, athletic prowess, and unrivaled beauty, this student council president is the apple of everyone's eye-including Koushi Shirota, a below-average student with no friends or social prospects whatsoever. But he'll soon find out the secret behind Takamine's unbelievable success-her underwear! When she strips, she can undo any of her past actions, and now that Koushi knows, Takamine won't let him off so easy...

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

Hiiragi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on August 21.

Hiiragi launched the Kakegurui Midari manga spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in February 2017, and ended it in 2020.



