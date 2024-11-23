New Yaiba Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils More Cast, April 2025 Premiere

The official website for Shin Samurai-den YAIBA , the new television anime of Gōshō Aoyama 's Yaiba manga, debuted its second teaser promotional video on Saturday. The new teaser announces two more cast members and the anime's April 2025 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

The new anime will premiere in April 2025 on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) on YTV , NTV , and affiliated channels throughout Japan.

The series follows the titular Yaiba Kurogane, a young samurai boy inspired by Miyamoto Musashi, the real-life swordsman who pioneered the Hyōhō Niten Ichi-ryū style of two-sword fighting and wrote The Book of Five Rings classic on military strategy.

The anime's main cast members are:

Minami Takayama as Yaiba Kurogane

Manaka Iwami as Sayaka Mine

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Takeshi Onimaru

Takahiro Hasui (episode director for Aikatsu Friends! , Mob Psycho 100 II ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Touko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The IDOLM@STER ) is in charge or series scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda (chief animation director for INU-OH film) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Maenami (key animator for Ni no Kuni , Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era films), is the sub-character designer and main animator. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) and Yoshiaki Dewa ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) are composing the music, Haru Yamada ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Made in Abyss ) is the sound director, and Maiko Okada ( Great Pretender razbliuto , After the Rain ) is the animation producer.

Additional staff members include:

Aoyama launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.

The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.

The character is frequently referenced in Aoyama's Detective Conan series, and even appeared in the Conan vs. Kid vs. Yaiba - The Grand Battle for the Treasure Sword!! OVA in 2000.