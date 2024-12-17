Your Forma Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2025 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the teaser trailer, cast, staff, visual, and April 2025 premiere for the television anime of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki 's Your Forma science-fiction crime suspense light novel series on Tuesday. The teaser trailer below is available with subtitles in English, French, German, Italian, Korean, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Bahasa Malaysia.

Kana Hanazawa voices the electronic investigator Echika Hieda (both first image below). Kenshō Ono voices Echika's android Amicus aide Harold W. Lucraft (second image below).

In addition, the announcement noted that the anime's story will begin with the story of the novels' second volume, which focuses more on Harold and the RF Amicus androids' origins and backstory, as Harold and his "brother" units are suspected of a crime.

Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer , BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ) is directing the anime, which is produced by Geno Studio and Twin Engine . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series composition. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Mieruko-chan , My Clueless First Friend ) is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Trigun Stampede ) is composing the music.

In an alternate near future, the Your Forma , a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience. For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples' memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day's work. The problem is, she's so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices against robots aside to solve the most complex case of her career?



is releasing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English , and it describes the story:

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume in August 2023. Yen Press released the sixth volume on August 20.

Yoshinori Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2021, and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023. Yen Press published the manga's first volume in January 2023.

