Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Drops to #2 in U.S. Box Office; Film Franchise Reaches US$1 Billion Worldwide

Film earns about US$21,200,124 in 3rd week

The Box Office Mojo website reported that the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film dropped to #2 in the U.S. box office, earning an estimated US$21,200,124 in its third week. Additionally, entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that the film franchise 's worlwide earnings has reached over US$1 billion. The first two Sonic the Hedgehog films' combined worldwide gross earning is at US$725.2 million, and the third film's gross worldwide earning is currently at US$336,308,000.

Woo-hoo! The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise zooms past $1 billion at the global box office! Thank you to the best fans in the world 💙💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bf88J5etxt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 5, 2025

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The film earned an estimated US$6.9 million on Friday, an estimated US$8.95 million on Saturday, and an estimated US$5.35 million on Sunday. The film's gross domestic earning is now at US$187,508,000 and international earning is at US$148.8 million.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.

The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a spring 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted last April with six episodes.



Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione)