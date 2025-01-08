Live-Action Cells at Work! Film Stays at #1, 2024 Nintama Rantaro Anime Film Drops to #6

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 清水茜／講談社 © 原田重光・初嘉屋一生・清水茜／講談社 © 2024映画「はたらく細胞」製作委員会 © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

The live-action film of's) manga stayed at #1 in the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film sold 466,000 tickets from Friday through Sunday earning 640,962,320 yen (about US$4.05 million). It has sold a total of 3.07 million tickets, and earned a cumulative total of 4,129,722,060 yen (about US$26.11 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 13 and ranked at #1. The film sold a total of 612,000 tickets and earned a total of 844,768,310 yen (about US$5.49 million) in its first three days.

The film has 4D (4DX and MX4D) and IMAX screenings in Japan.

Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile , Thermae Romae , Fly Me to Saitama ) directed the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Liar x Liar , Princess Jellyfish ). Warner Bros. Japan distributed the film. Official HiGE DANdism performed the theme song "50%."



Nintama Rantaro

the Movie: The Dokutake Ninja Team's Strongest Strategist), the first anime film in theanimein 13 years, dropped from #4 to #6 in its third weekend. The film earned 171,486,130 yen (about US$1.08 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 969,040,050 yen (about US$6.12 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 20. It sold 198,000 tickets in its first weekend, including advanced screenings, earning 295 million yen (about US$1.87 million) from Thursday through Sunday.

The movie is based on Kazuhisa Sakaguchi 's 2013 novel of the same name, which centers on Rantaro's teacher Hansuke Doi losing a battle against Sonnamon and Zatto Konnamon becoming a teacher at Ninjutsu Academy.

Yasuhiro Mamiya voices Happōsai Hieta, replacing the late Shōzō Iizuka , who voiced the character in the anime series. In addition, Naniwa Danshi members Ryūsei Ōnishi and Jōichirō Fujiwara appear in the film as guest voice actors.

Masaya Fujimori ( Doraemon movies) returned from the previous film to direct the new one at Ajia-do , the same animation studio for the television series. Original novel writer Sakaguchi wrote the screenplay.



Image via Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō film's X/Twitter © 2024 映画「ふしぎ駄菓子屋 銭天堂」製作委員会

The live-action film of authorand illustrator's children's novel seriesdropped from #8 to #9 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 63,734,400 yen (about US$403,000) from Friday to Sunday and has earned a total of 565,798,720 yen (about US$3.57 million).

The film opened on December 13 and sold 121,000 tickets and earned 156,918,800 yen (about US$1.02 million) in its first three days.

The film stars Yūki Amami ( Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler , Mary and The Witch's Flower ) as the mysterious shop proprietor Beniko.

Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water ) directed the film, and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird , The Heike Story ) penned the script. Masaru Yokoyama composed the music.

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

The novel series debuted in May 2013, and is ongoing. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print. A stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in August 2023. An ongoing anime series premiered in September 2020.



The film finale of the live-action series adaptation ofand'smanga dropped from #8 to #10 in its third weekend. The film earned 68,984,800 yen (about US$436,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 430,625,180 yen (about US$2.72 million).

The live-action Oshi no Ko series debuted on Amazon Prime worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film then premiered after the series in theaters on December 20.

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) directed the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) helmed the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) wrote the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) composed the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto was the producer.



Saint Oniisan The Movie ~Holy Men vs Akuma Gundan~ (Holy Men vs Demon Army), the first live-action film of Hikaru Nakamura 's Saint Young Men ( Saint Oniisan ) manga, left the list in its third weekend. The film still earned 94,305,200 yen (about US$596,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 647,791,900 yen (about US$4.09 million).

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, comScore via KOFIC