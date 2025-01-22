Netflix Adds Live-Action Golden Kamuy Series on February 6

9-episode TV series premiered on October 6

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido

Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen-

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the live-action series on February 6.

The nine-episode television series premiered on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series has the same cast and staff from the manga's recent live-action film, and it continues the first film's story. There will be a sequel live-action film that picks up the story after the series.

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.69 million) in its first three days.

Netflix began streaming the first film on May 19.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the first film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō joined the film's director Kubo on directing the series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa joined the film's composer Yamada for the series. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.

