News
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Anime Reveals April 5 TV Debut, More Cast, Theme Song Artists in Video

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shinichirō Miki, more join cast; Saishū Mirai Shōjo, Nagi Fujisaki perform themes

The staff for the television anime of Yomu Mishima's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu!) light novel series revealed the anime's second full trailer on Sunday. The staff also revealed the show's April 5 television debut, more cast, and the theme song artists.

The newly announced cast members are:

Shinichirō Miki as Yasushi, Liam's sword teacher
Yōji Ueda as Brian Beaumont, a man who has been serving the Banfield family since Liam's great-grandfather's generation
Tetsu Inada as Goaz, an evil space pirate and the leader of the Goaz Pirates
The four-member female idol group Saishū Mirai Shōjo will perform the opening theme song "Uchū-teki Mystery" (Space-Like Mystery) and Nagi Fujisaki will perform the ending theme song "Nantonaku" (Somehow).

The anime will premiere on April 5 at 26:00 (effectively April 6 at 2:00 a.m.) in the "Animazing" programming block on Japan's ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other channels.

The anime stars:

The staff members are:

Seven Seas publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Mishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Nadare Takamine, beginning with the first volume in July 2020.

Seven Seas is also releasing Kai Nadashima's manga adaptation, as well as Mishima's I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! light novel spinoff series. The spinoff debuted in December 2022, and Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation of the spinoff on Comic Gardo in July 2023.

Source: Press release

