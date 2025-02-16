Tokyo Revengers Season 3's English Dub Debuts in March

© 和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

Tokyo Revengers

dub

Localization company Iyuno announced on Saturday that the Englishfor), the latest arc in the anime adaptation of'smanga, will premiere in March. Thecast includes:

The dub will premiere on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ outside the U.S.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2023. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide (except in Mainland China).

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series last November. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the arc as it aired.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan in June 2023.

Source: Iyuno's X/Twitter account (link 2)