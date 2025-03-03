'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Anime Reveals Additional Cast

The staff for the television anime of Nazuna Miki 's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ( Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ) light novel series revealed additional cast on Tuesday for the anime's ninth episode.

Aoi Koga as Flora

Nana Mizuki as Shiela

[highlight white text for spoiler] Rie Kugimiya plays Radon (human).

The anime premiered simultaneously on thechannel, andandstreaming services in Japan on January 6 at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, January 7). With the exception of the first episode, the anime streams one week in advance onandevery Monday at 2:00 a.m. JST.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ken'ichi Ishikura ( D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ , Ongaku Shōjo ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka ( Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music. saji performs the opening theme song "Wonderlust." Miho Okasaki performs the anime's ending theme song "JOY!!"

Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the 10th volume shipped on January 15.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and released the fifth volume digitally on January 30. J-Novel Club describes the story:

What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?

Rio Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and it released the 10th volume on February 5.

Taiki Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita: Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki! on TO Books ' web manga site Corona EX in September 2023. TO Books released a compiled book volume of the manga on January 15.

