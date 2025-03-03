Yanmar's Miru: Paths To My Future Reveals Maaya Sakamoto as Voice of Girl Character, Synopsis Videos Narrator

Sakamoto's character appears in anime's prologue

The staff for machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings ' original anime project Miru: Paths To My Future revealed on Monday that Maaya Sakamoto will voice a girl character in the anime's prologue.

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

In addition, Sakamoto voices the narration of the synopsis promotional video for each of the anime's episodes. The anime's staff released the synopsis video for the first two episodes on Monday. The remaing three videos will be released daily starting on Tuesday.

Episode 079 “Stardust Memory” synopsis video

Episode 101 “The King of the Forest” synopsis video

Image courtesy of Yanmar © YANMAR

The anime will premiere on television in April. Virtual singer group. will perform the opening theme song "AI=UTA," andwill perform the ending theme song "Find A Way."

The staff and studios will differ for each of the five episodes in the omnibus series.

The anime's staff previously revealed the story and cast for each story:

Episode 079: "Stardust Memory"

Story: Yoshimura, a space janitor who has spent 10 years collecting space debris is urged to retire by his boss, due to advances in AI technology. His replacement is a young pilot named Umi. While Umi takes her training seriously, Yoshimura remains unmotivated. However, the two soon find themselves facing a critical emergency.

Cast:

Episode 101: "The King of the Forest"

Story: Mario, who lives in a tropical rainforest, works as a tour guide, spending his days leading tourists through the forest. However, the forest has gradually changed since he was a child. Then one day, he stumbles upon an illegal gold mining site...

Cast:

Episode 217: "Londonderry Air"

Story: Ame attends music school, pursuing her dream of becoming a professional pianist. While she works at a construction site to pay for her tuition, her secret joy is playing a public piano on a street corner. One day, her piano skills are noticed, and she is invited to participate in an AI demonstration experiment...

Cast:

Episode 630: "Re: MIRU"

Story: In a world plagued by division, conflict, and worsening global warming, a young diplomat, Toshi, returns home after successfully brokering a peace negotiation. But his moment of relief is short-lived, as news of the negotiation's collapse plunges him into despair. Exhausted and wandering the streets aimlessly, he is unexpectedly saved by an unremarkable, middle-aged man.

Cast:

Daisuke Hirakawa as Toshi/Drunk Man

as Toshi/Drunk Man Nao Tōyama as Miho

as Miho Risae Matsuda as Adam

as Adam Takuma Suzuki as Sato

Episode 926: “Wait, I'll Be There”

Story: In a frozen post-apocalyptic world, Airu travels with her companion Pochimaru. Their mission is to travel the world making flowers bloom using the "magic sand" left behind by her mother, a botanist. Deep in a mountain of dead trees, they meet Izumif, a boy who says he's from the distant future...

Cast:

Yanmar Holdings describes the anime:

In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn't equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence.

MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future.

Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future?

Yanmar Holdings created and is producing the anime. Masuo Ueda ( Sekirei , Space Brothers , Crest of the Stars ) is the executive producer, with production support by Skyfall Co., Ltd. btrax Japan LLC is cooperating in the planning of the anime.







Source: Press release