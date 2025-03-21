Moonrise Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast

New visual also revealed for anime debuting on April 10

Netflix announced on Saturday at the AnimeJapan 2025 event more cast, a new trailer, and a new visual for Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata 's Moonrise project.

The new cast includes:

The anime will debut on the streaming service on April 10 worldwide.

The anime will star Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow and Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash.

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime and is overseeing the series scripts. Hiromu Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon , The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada ( Attack on Titan ) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Aina The End will perform the show's theme song "Daijōbu" (It's All Right).

Netflix describes the anime:

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?

The anime was previously slated for 2024.

Ubukata ( Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise , Heroic Age , Fafner ) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise . Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.

