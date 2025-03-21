News
Moonrise Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix announced on Saturday at the AnimeJapan 2025 event more cast, a new trailer, and a new visual for Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata's Moonrise project.
The new cast includes:
- Kōsuke Takaguchi as Osma
- Satoshi Yamaguchi as Duan
- Kori Arisa as Inanna Zinger
- Yuka Terasaki as Zowan
- Yū Kobayashi as Eric Baker
- Katsunori Okai as Georg Landry
- Misaki Yamada as Rhys Rochelle
- Aina The End as Mary
- Masaki Aizawa as Bob Skylum
- Takehito Koyasu as Wise Crowne
- Mie Sonozaki as Dr. Salamandra
- Arisa Sekine as Windy Sylph
- Shin Aomori as Novice Harbinger
The anime will debut on the streaming service on April 10 worldwide.
The anime will star Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow and Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash.
Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime and is overseeing the series scripts. Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon, The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada (Attack on Titan) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia) is composing the music.
Additional staff includes:
- Chief Animation Directors: Ayumi Yamada, Satoshi Kadowaki
- Sub-Character Designer: Megumi Tomita
- Main Animators: Takaaki Chiba, Daisei Kudō
- Action Animators: Takuma Ebisu, Satoshi Kimura, Yūko Sera, Ken Imaizumi
- Background Art: Kazushi Fujii, Satoshi Takabatake
- Brush Design: Yasuyuki Ebara
- Mecha Design: Takuma Ebisu
- Mecha Prop Design: Satoshi Takabatake
- Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto
- Art: Studio Easter
- 3DCG Director: Shigenori Hirozumi
- Director of Photography: Hiroshi Tanaka
- Editing: Aya Hida
- Sound Director: Masafumi Mima
- Sound Effects: Hiromune Kurahashi
- Sound Production: Techno Sound
- Animation Producer: Ryōma Kawamura
Aina The End will perform the show's theme song "Daijōbu" (It's All Right).
Netflix describes the anime:
What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?
The anime was previously slated for 2024.
Ubukata (Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise, Heroic Age, Fafner) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise. Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.
Source: Netflix stage at AnimeJapan 2025