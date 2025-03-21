×
Moonrise Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New visual also revealed for anime debuting on April 10

Netflix announced on Saturday at the AnimeJapan 2025 event more cast, a new trailer, and a new visual for Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata's Moonrise project.

Image courtesy of Netflix

Image courtesy of Netflix

The new cast includes:

The anime will debut on the streaming service on April 10 worldwide.

The anime will star Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow and Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash.

Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime and is overseeing the series scripts. Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon, The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada (Attack on Titan) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Aina The End will perform the show's theme song "Daijōbu" (It's All Right).

Netflix describes the anime:

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?

The anime was previously slated for 2024.

Ubukata (Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise, Heroic Age, Fafner) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise. Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.

Source: Netflix stage at AnimeJapan 2025

