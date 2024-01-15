×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Your Winter 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

metallic-rouge-nd3.png
© BONES, Fuji TV

It's a quiet winter season, if the Daily Streaming poll results are anything to go by. The top anime choices are both continuing from fall: Frieren and The Apothecary Diaries. While many of the choices might seem predictable (did anyone think Metallic Rouge and Solo Leveling wouldn't make it?), there were a few surprises. Urusei Yatsura is back for reviews this season after taking a cours off and, despite spinning its wheels, folks are still hungry for more Shangri-La Frontier.

For the curious, the most requested new series from this season were Metallic Rouge, followed by Delicious in Dungeon, Solo Leveling, A Sign of Affection, and The Witch and the Beast.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Solo Leveling

James Beckett
Undead Unluck
Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
Chained Soldier

Rebecca Silverman
The Apothecary Diaries
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life
Villainess Level 99

Nicholas Dupree
A Sign of Affection
Sengoku Youko
Bucchigiri?!

Steve Jones
Metallic Rouge
The Witch and the Beast

Jacki Jing
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Grant Jones
One Piece
Delicious in Dungeon
Bang Brave Bang Bravern

Christopher Farris
Gushing Over Magical Girls
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

MrAJCosplay
Shangri-La Frontier
The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Urusei Yatsura

discuss this in the forum (30 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Site News homepage / archives