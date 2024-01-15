Your Winter 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

Your Winter 2024 Daily Streaming Reviewsposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
It's a quiet winter season, if the Daily Streaming poll results are anything to go by. The top anime choices are both continuing from fall: Frieren and The Apothecary Diaries. While many of the choices might seem predictable (did anyone think Metallic Rouge and Solo Leveling wouldn't make it?), there were a few surprises. Urusei Yatsura is back for reviews this season after taking a cours off and, despite spinning its wheels, folks are still hungry for more Shangri-La Frontier.
For the curious, the most requested new series from this season were Metallic Rouge, followed by Delicious in Dungeon, Solo Leveling, A Sign of Affection, and The Witch and the Beast.
Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.
Richard Eisenbeis
• Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
• Solo Leveling
James Beckett
• Undead Unluck
• Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
• Chained Soldier
Rebecca Silverman
• The Apothecary Diaries
• 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life
• Villainess Level 99
Nicholas Dupree
• A Sign of Affection
• Sengoku Youko
• Bucchigiri?!
Steve Jones
• Metallic Rouge
• The Witch and the Beast
Jacki Jing
• The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
Grant Jones
• One Piece
• Delicious in Dungeon
• Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Christopher Farris
• Gushing Over Magical Girls
• Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2
MrAJCosplay
• Shangri-La Frontier
• The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
• Urusei Yatsura