Your Winter 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

It's a quiet winter season, if the Daily Streaming poll results are anything to go by. The top anime choices are both continuing from fall: Frieren and The Apothecary Diaries . While many of the choices might seem predictable (did anyone think Metallic Rouge and Solo Leveling wouldn't make it?), there were a few surprises. Urusei Yatsura is back for reviews this season after taking a cours off and, despite spinning its wheels, folks are still hungry for more Shangri-La Frontier .

For the curious, the most requested new series from this season were Metallic Rouge , followed by Delicious in Dungeon , Solo Leveling , A Sign of Affection , and The Witch and the Beast .

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis

• Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

• Solo Leveling



James Beckett

• Undead Unluck

• Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

• Chained Soldier



Rebecca Silverman

• The Apothecary Diaries

• 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life

• Villainess Level 99



Nicholas Dupree

• A Sign of Affection

• Sengoku Youko

• Bucchigiri?!



Steve Jones

• Metallic Rouge

• The Witch and the Beast



Jacki Jing

• The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Delicious in Dungeon

• Bang Brave Bang Bravern



Christopher Farris

• Gushing Over Magical Girls

• Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

