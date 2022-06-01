Technoroid Overmind Anime Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Large-Scale Ad

The Technoroid Overmind anime launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Makuake platform on Tuesday. The campaign is aiming to raise 3 million yen (approximately US$23,230) for an ad that will display in stations, large-scale screens, and digital signage around Japan. Illustrator LAM will draw an original illustration of the characters from the KNoCC, Mechanica Metallica, and D.M.A. musical units.

The campaign also has a stretch goal of 5 million yen (approximately US$38,718) for an additional illustration. Backers can sign up to receive various rewards, including event tickets, merch, and the opportunity to have their names printed on the ad. The campaign will run until July 31.

The campaign was created to give fans a means of supporting the franchise after the anime's premiere was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Shortly after the delay announcement, a fan hashtag called "Ganbare Technoroid" (Hang in there, Technoroid) started trending on social media. The crowdfunding campaign will directly reference this hashtag.

Production company Doga Kobo was temporarily closed from April 6 to 17 due to a rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the virus. The anime was scheduled to premiere in July, but Doga Kobo is putting the health and safety of the staff and cast first. The company will reveal the anime's new release date when it is finalized.

The company is currently producing the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie television anime. The staff has been discussing how they will handle future broadcasts.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the Technoroid Overmind anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series' scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

Elements Garden (music composer for Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) and RUCCA (theme song lyrics for ID: INVADED , Bloom Into You ) are composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. LAM and Katō's Rai-Rai Public Company, Ltd. created the title and logo, and LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG.

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

The smartphone game in the franchise is titled Technoroid Unison Heart, and it launched on January 21.

Source: Gamer.ne.jp