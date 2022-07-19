Interest
CloverWorks To Produce Animated Music Video For Dialogue+ Voice Actor Unit
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The DIALOGUE+ voice actor singing unit announced on its Twitter account on Saturday that CloverWorks will produce an animated music video for the group's new song "1000-man Kai Hug Nanda" (10 Million Hugs). Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) will direct the video, and Shōko Nagasawa (Fairy Ranmaru) will design the characters.
DIALOGUE+ unveiled the character design sheets:
Voice actors Yurina Uchiyama (Lunar Chronicle R game), Nene Hieda (Gundam Build Divers), Kyōka Moriya (Gurazeni: Money Pitch, Aria the Scarlet Ammo AA), Yūna Ogata, Ayaka Takamura, Satsuki Miyahara, Mayu Iizuka (Tamayura: Sotsugyō Shashin), and Manatsu Murakami (Yo-kai Watch: Forever Friends) debuted with the DIALOGUE+ group in 2019.
The group has performed theme songs for Love After World Domination, Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, Skeleton Knight in Another World, My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex, Higehiro, and High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World.
Source: DIALOGUE+ Twitter account