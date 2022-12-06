Spy×Family Wins Big at Yahoo! Japan Search Awards 2022

The Yahoo! Japan Search Awards announced the biggest buzzing search terms of 2022 on Monday. Spy×Family was among the biggest winners, topping the "anime" category. Anya Forger voice actress Atsumi Tanezaki was also the top voice actor.

In the music category, "Zankyō Sanka" (Song of Reverberation), Aimer 's opening theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime was king, while Splatoon 3 topped the video game category.

The Yahoo! Japan Search Awards are decided based on the number of searches for a particular term compared to the year before. The people, products, and media that receive the most drastic increase in searches compared to the previous year receive awards. This year's results account for data from January 1 to November 1.

The Spy×Family anime's first half premiered on April 9. The second half premiered in Japan on October 1, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. According to the TV Tokyo president, the second half's premiere was the top-rated program for the July 2022 season. Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga surpassed 25 million copies in circulation (not copies sold) in August.

"Zankyō Sanka" shipped physically on a CD single on January 12, with Aimer 's image song "Asa ga Kuru" (Daybreak) for the same anime as the B-side song. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime ended on February 13.

The song ranked #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart and Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for seven consecutive weeks. Aimer is also the eighth artist or group to record more than 10 million streams in a single week since Oricon began posting its charts in 2018.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in its Splatoon shooter series, sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in three days. The figure includes both physical and digital sales. This marks the highest three-day domestic sales numbers ever for a Nintendo Switch game.

Last year, Tokyo Revengers , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and Uma Musume Pretty Derby were the winners in the anime, film, and game categories, respectively.

