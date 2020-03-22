Code Geass Helmer Goro Taniguchi's Back Arrow Anime Unveils Story, Characters, More Cast & Staff, 2021 Date in Video

The live-streamed program for the Back Arrow television anime debuted the first promotional video and a new key visual on Sunday, and the video details the story, characters, more cast members, more staff members, and 2021 release date.

Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo.

One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.

The newly announced cast members are:

Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village

as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, the granddaughter of the Essha village head

Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, the joker and mood-maker of Essha village

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, an unrivaled general in the Rekka empire

Tomokazu Seki as Shū Bi, the magistrate of the fate temple

Megumi Han as Ren Sin, a soldier in the Rekka empire



Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka 's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music and Studio VOLN is animating.

As previously announced, director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) and writer Kazuki Nakashima ( Promare , Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow , a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.