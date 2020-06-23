Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Game's 1st Trailer Reveals Melty

PS4, Switch, PC game ships in West this winter

The New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation revealed the first trailer for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the sixth candidate character Melty.

Spike Chunsoft will release the game in Japan and the West this winter.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

One month after Subaru's new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the royal capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassinations, betrayal, and conspiracies...?

Physical copies of the Day One Edition of the game will bundle four exclusive pins featuring Emilia, Subaru, Rem, and a new character. The Collector's Edition will include the pins, a SteelBook case, a soundtrack CD, and an art book with concept art, sketches, and commentary.

The game will center on the Royal Selection storyline from the anime's first season, but will contain entirely new "what-if" events, with plot supervision by original author Tappei Nagatsuki . In addition to existing characters, original novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is designing new characters for the game.

A separate smartphone game for the franchise titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Lost in Memories will debut this summer.

The 25-episode first anime season based on the light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has also inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February, and it began streaming the Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond OVA in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The anime's second season will premiere on July 8 after a delay from April. Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs.