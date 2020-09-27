Violet Evergarden Novel Author Writes Story Scenarios for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Game Updates

Game to get 4 free updates about Sinon, Tiese, Selka, Silica; 1 paid update

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Sunday during a TGS 2020 livestream that it will release a four free updates and a paid DLC update titled "Myosotis" for its Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris game. Violet Evergarden novel author Kana Akatsuki is writing the scenarios for one of the free updates and for the paid update.

The free updates will focus on Sinon, Tiese, Selka, and Silica. These free updates will start releasing this winter. Akatsuki is writing the story free update about Sinon, and Gun Snark ( Attack on Titan: No Regrets author) is writing the scripts for the free update about Tiese. Matsuri Akaneya ( Alice Reloaded author) is writing the scripts for the free updates about Selka and Silica, and is also writing the "Myosotis" paid update alongside Akatsuki.

The game also plans to add original female characters as playable characters. Additionally, game original characters previously featured in the game will be available as a free update in 2021. The staff of the game stated that there will also be more updates aside from the ones outlined during the stream.

Bandai Namco Entertainment postponed the release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to July 9 and for PC via Steam to July 10 in Japan due to safety considerations related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The game launched in North America and Europe on July 10. The release date for the game in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia was originally announced as May 22.

The game follows the same basic storyline as the Sword Art Online novel volumes 9 through 18 and the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. However, the game does not follow the same route as the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime run that premiered in October 2019. Instead, the game branches off at that point into its own game route. The staff consulted with original creator Reki Kawahara , who wanted a game that depicts the original storyline, at least in the first half.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.