Tropical-Rouge! Precure Anime Reveals Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th Precure television anime series, revealed the cast members and theme song artists for the anime on Friday. The cast includes:

Ai Fairouz as Manatsu Natsuumi/Cure Summer, a first-year middle school student whose personality is as bright as the sun.



Yumiri Hanamori as Sango Suzumura/Cure Coral, a first-year middle school student who loves cute things.



Yui Ishikawa as Minori Ichinose/Cure Papaya, a second-year middle school student who loves to read books.



Asami Seto as Asuka Takizawa/Cure Flamingo, a third-year middle school student who has great reflexes and a strong sense of justice.



Rina Hidaka as Laura, a young mermaid girl from the mermaid country of Grand Ocean.



Aimi Tanaka as Kururun, an ocean fairy from Grand Ocean.





Machico is performing the opening theme song "Viva! Spark! Tropical-Rouge! Precure ." Chihaya Yoshitake is performing the ending theme song "TropicaING."

The anime will premiere on February 28 on ABC TV and TV Asahi at 8:30 a.m. The anime will replace the currently airing Healin' Good Precure , which premiered in February 2020. Tropical-Rouge! Precure will have a theme of "the sea" and "makeup." The show will feature a transformation item shaped as a cosmetics compact. The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible motivation!"

The anime centers on Manatsu, who moves from her small island birthplace to a city and starts middle school. On the day she moves she meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the "legendary warriors" the Precures. Laura's hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the "procastination witch," who has stolen the country's "motivation power."

Yutaka Tsuchida ( Eiga Precure All Stars: Minna de Utau Kiseki no Mahō! , Kirakira Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! ) is the series director at Toei Animation . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Jewelpet: Magical Change , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure ) is designing the characters, Miki Imai is the art designer, and Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Akira Tanaka and Aki Murase are producing the anime.

Futago Kamikita will draw a manga adaptation of the anime, starting in the March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi on February 3. Izumi Todo , the collective pseudonym for Toei Animation 's staff, is credited with the original work.

Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! will be the franchise 's newest film, and it will open in Japan on March 20. The film will screen with a Tropical-Rouge! Precure short titled "Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure Petit Tobikome! Collabo▽Dance Party!" ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: Petit Dive! Collaboration▽Dance Party!).