Mars Red Anime's Video Previews Ending Song by HYDE

The official website for the television anime of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading production began streaming the anime's third promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "ON MY OWN" by HYDE .

The anime will premiere on April 5 at 25:59 (effectively, April 6 at 1:59 a.m.) on YTV . The anime will also air on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , BS Fuji , and CS Family Gekijo . Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's story features the members of the "Code Zero" unit, and stars:

Tasuku Hatanaka as Shutaro Kurusu, an A-class vampire and rookie on the squad

as Shutaro Kurusu, an A-class vampire and rookie on the squad Junichi Suwabe as Yoshinobu Maeda, captain of Code Zero and the “most powerful human”

as Yoshinobu Maeda, captain of Code Zero and the “most powerful human” Akira Ishida as Takeuchi, a D-class vampire and mad scientist with an immortal brain

as Takeuchi, a D-class vampire and mad scientist with an immortal brain Kenichi Suzumura as Suwa, a veteran vampire since the Edo era

Other cast members include: (left to right)

Ayahi Takagaki as Misaki, the actress playing the protagonist in "Salome"

as Misaki, the actress playing the protagonist in "Salome" Makoto Furukawa as Rufus Glenn, a mysterious Englishman

as Rufus Glenn, a mysterious Englishman Fumiko Orikasa as Aoi Shirase, Kurusu's childhood friend and a reporter

as Aoi Shirase, Kurusu's childhood friend and a reporter Hiroshi Yanaka as Sōnosuke Nakajima, a lieutenant general

as Sōnosuke Nakajima, a lieutenant general Sachi Kokuryu as Shinnosuke Tenmaya, the head of the Tenmaya employment agency

Kōichi Yamadera as Tokuichi Yamagami, a smart vampire who is part of the Code Zero unit, but low-ranking



Miyuki Sawashiro as Deffrot, the oldest vampire, who has the appearance of a child



Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Kouhei Hatano ( Freezing Vibration , Angels of Death episode director) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood+ , Blood-C , The Beast Player Erin ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kemuri Karakara ( Donten ni Warau ), who is drawing the franchise 's manga adaptation, is credited for the original character designs. Yukari Takeuchi ( Norn9 ) is adapting those designs for animation. Original creator Bun'ō Fujisawa is the sound director. Cellist Toshiyuki Muranaka ( In This Corner of the World ) is composing the music.

Wagakki Band is performing the anime's opening theme song "Seimei no Aria" ("Aria of Life").

The Code Zero Daily Report ( Zero Kikan Nikki ) mini-anime premiered on November 2. The mini-anime will have a new monthly episode every fourth Tuesday, with a total of five episodes scheduled through March.

The first stage production of MARS RED debuted in 2013, with more shows in 2015 and 2017. Karakara launched the manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2020.