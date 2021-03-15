News
Record of Ragnarok Anime Reveals 12 Cast Members, Visual, Ending Theme Artist
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff of the anime adaptation of Shinya Umemura, Ajichika, and Takumi Fukui's Record of Ragnarok (Shūmatsu no Walküre) manga revealed 12 cast members, a visual, and the ending theme song artist on Monday.
SymaG (Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters, Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan, Bakutsuri Bar Hunter) will perform the ending theme song “Fukahi" (Inevitable).
The newly announced cast includes:
Sōma Saitō as Adam
Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki
Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon
Junichi Suwabe as Hermes
Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall
Sho Hayami as Odin
Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva
Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki
Hinata Tadokoro as Ares
Taisuke Nakano as Huginn and Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn
The anime will debut in 2021.
The previously announced cast includes:
Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir
Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu
Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor
Wataru Takagi as Zeus
There will be a streaming event on March 28 during AnimeJapan 2021, in which voice actors Miyuki Sawashiro (Brunhild), Tomokazu Seki (Lu Bu), and Hikaru Midorikawa (Thor) will appear.
Masao Ookubo (Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai, Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live) is directing the series at Graphinica. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, By the Grace of the Gods) is handling the series composition. Masaki Saito is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) is composing the music. Maximum The Hormone are performing the opening theme song "Kamigami."
Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:
7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end…
Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.
All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection.
“To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?”
Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner.
It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.
Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation;
“Are you chickening out?”
That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.
Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history.
Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end?
The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!
The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. The ninth compiled book volume shipped on December 19, and the 10th volume will ship on March 18.
The Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General) spinoff launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019.
Umemura also provides the story for the Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka (Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem) manga, with Eiji Hashimoto drawing the art. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Comic Zenon magazine in 2010. They launched a comedy spinoff manga titled Chiruran Nibun no Ichi in the magazine in May 2016. The spinoff manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Chiruran 1/2 as it aired.
Source: Press release