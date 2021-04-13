Yasuke Anime Unveils Japanese Cast With New Teaser

The staff of LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime unveiled the Japanese cast, a teaser trailer that previews the Japanese voices, and visuals from the series on Wednesday.

The cast includes (Note: Name romanizations not confirmed):

Jun Soejima as Yasuke

Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga Oda

Kiko Tamura as Saki

Yoshiko Sakakibara as Yami no Daimyо̄

as Yami no Daimyо̄ Fusako Urabe as Natsumaru

Shigeru Ushiyama as Abraham

as Abraham Yu Kamio as Morisuke

Eri Kitamura as Ishikawa

as Ishikawa Kenji Kitamura as Achо̄ja

Shunsuke Kubozuka as Hart

as Hart Hiroki Nanami as Nikiita

as Nikiita Rie Tanaka as Ichika

The anime will debut on April 29 worldwide on Netflix .

Netflix describes the story:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke , struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.The story of Yasuke , the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

Satoshi Iwataki ( A Certain Magical Index , Dororo ) is the chief animation director, and Takeru Satō is the chief technical director. Kenichi Shima ( Parasyte -the maxim- ) is in charge of sub-character designs, and Minoru Nishida ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) is in charge of world art design and art setting. Junichi Higashi ( Cowboy Bebop , Kingdom ) directing the art, Yuki Nomoto ( Dorohedoro ) is the 3D CG director, and Hyo Gyu Park is the compositing director of photography. Azusa Sasaki ( Zombie Land Saga ) is the color key artist, and Mutsumi Takemiya ( Dororo , Azur Lane ) is editing.

The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke , a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus is composing the music and serving as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) is designing the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) is voicing Yasuke in the English dub . MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) is producing the animation.

Source: Press release