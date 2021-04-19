Demon Slayer Console Game Adds Urokodaki as Playable Character

Game slated to ship this year

The official Twitter account for the Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan video game revealed on Monday that the game will feature Sakonji Urokodaki as a playable character.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam this year. The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended it in May 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The first anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019. The series is getting a new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc), this year.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film began screening in Japan on October 16. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America starting on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.