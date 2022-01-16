I'm Quitting Heroing Anime's Character Videos Highlight Echidna, Steiner, Lily, Mernes

Anime about hero joining enemy demon army premieres in April 2022

Kadokawa streamed four promotional videos in the last four weeks highlighting the characters Echidna, Steiner, Lily, and Mernes from the television anime adaptation of Quantum and Hana Amano 's I'm Quitting Heroing : Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen's Castle ( Yūsha, Yamemasu: Tsugi no Shokuba wa Maōjō ) fantasy light novel series. All four videos have English subtitles.

The anime will premiere in April 2022.

The cast includes:

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , The Faraway Paladin ) is credited as chief director, while Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa side G , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the series at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , The Gymnastics Samurai ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is designing the characters.

The story centers on Leo, a hero who once saved the world from a demon army's invasion. However, he was feared and ostracized by people afterward, and ended up with no job. Feeling that his skills would be better appreciated elsewhere, he joins the demon lord's army that he once fought. Now in a new work environment, Leo strives to use his skills and revive the demon army that is on the brink of collapse.

Kuontamu published the story on the Kakuyomu story website in 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Amano, and it released the third volume in October 2018.

Nori Kazato launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up web manga site in May 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on May 10.