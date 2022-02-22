Dialogue+ Perform Love After World Domination Ending Theme Song

Anime gets special program on February 26

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ( Love After World Domination ) manga announced on Tuesday that DIALOGUE+ will perform the ending theme song "Koi wa Sekai Teiri to Tomo ni" (Love With the World Theorem).

The song's CD single will launch on June 15.

Nene Hieda of DIALOGUE+ will play Misaki Jingūji/Yellow Gelato in the anime.

The anime will get a special program featuring voice actors on Nico Nico Live on February 26 at 1:30 p.m.

The anime will premiere on BS Asahi , AT-X , TV Aichi , and Tokyo MX in April. Funimation will stream the series as it airs.

The show's cast includes:

Kazuya Iwata ( Cute Executive Officer ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Satoru Sugizawa ( Cute Executive Officer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akemi Kobayashi ( Air movie, Chi's Sweet Home , Prétear ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music. Pony Canyon and App Dream are producing the music, and Dream Shift is producing the overall project. Masayoshi Ōishi and Yukari Tamura are performing the opening theme song "Koi wa Explosion (feat. Tamura Yukari)" (Love Is an Explosion).

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in October 2021 digitally, and it describes the story:

There are two sides to every coin...light vs. dark, good vs. evil, love vs. hate. Sometimes the line between the two grows thin...and it's so, so easy to cross. So it's no surprise that Fudo Aikawa, A.K.A. Red Gelato of the Gelato Five and hero to all people, just may have happened to fall for the villainess and member of the shadow organization Gekko, Desumi Magahara! But when opposites like these attract, there's more than a few obstacles to their love...! What's a pair like this to do?

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019.