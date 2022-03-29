Call of the Night Vampire Anime Casts Yumiri Hanamori

Video, visual highlight her character Akira Asai

The official website for the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, cast member, and visual. Yumiri Hanamori will play Akira Asai, Kо̄'s childhood friend. The video and visual highlight Akira:

The cast includes:

Gen Sato as Kо̄ Yamori

Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa

The anime will premiere in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach , Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) is designing the characters.

Creepy Nuts perform the theme song " Yofukashi no Uta " ( Call of the Night ).

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it released the sixth volume in English on February 8. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. Shogakukan published the 10th compiled book volume on February 18.