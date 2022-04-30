The Quintessential Quintuplets Film's PS4, Switch Game Previewed in 2nd Promo Video

Game taking place in Okinawa launches for PS4, Switch on June 2

MAGES. began streaming a second promotional video on Thursday for Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film.

The game will launch with standard and limited editions for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on June 2. The limited edition comes with a five-disc drama CD set.

In the game, players control Futaro. The game takes place during a graduation trip to Okinawa, and features multiple endings based on which girl Futaro confesses to.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie will open on May 20. The film will serve as the finale for the story. Its runtime will exceed 130 minutes.

The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021. The series also has a Gotōbun no Hanayome Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle o Gotōbun Dekinai puzzle game for iOS and Android devices.