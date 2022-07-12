Toonami Airs Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act Anime on July 30

Anime premiered last October

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Monday that it will begin airing the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act anime on July 30 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, July 31).

The anime premiered on Yomiuri TV and NTV last October. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu . The services began streaming an English dub for the anime last November.

The first season of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime premiered in Japan in October 2020. Viz Media began streaming the anime with English subtitles on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day in North and Latin American territories. Funimation is partnering with Viz Media to release the anime's English dub. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the anime in June 2021.

Viz has the rights "to the digital streaming, EST, and home video" of the anime in North and Latin American territories. The company describes "the brand new anime from the Inuyasha universe":

The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.

Takahashi launched the original Inuyasha manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. Viz licensed and published all 56 volumes of the manga in North America.

The 167-episode Inuyasha anime series based on the manga ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series has inspired four movies and a 30-minute anime short. Viz began releasing the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.