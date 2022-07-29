Voice Actress Aoi Yūki Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official website for talent management agency Aoni Production announced on Friday that voice actress Aoi Yūki has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She was feeling unwell on Thursday, and underwent a PCR test that returned a positive result on the same day. Yūki is currently self-isolating at home following the advice of medical professionals.

She will be unable to attend the Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 '7th Anniversary~ event scheduled for this weekend. She was scheduled to make a stage appearance during the event. Yūki voices numerous characters in the Fate/Grand Order game, including Shuten Dōji/Ibuki Dōji, Okita Sōji, Larva/Tiamat, and Jinako Carigiri/Ganesha.

Yūki voiecs the character Mami Nanami in the currently airing Rent-A-Girlfriend anime.

Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia , Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil , Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED , and Biwa in The Heike Story . In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu .

Photo from Aoni Production.

Source: Aoni Production via Hachima Kikō