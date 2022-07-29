News
Voice Actress Aoi Yūki Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for talent management agency Aoni Production announced on Friday that voice actress Aoi Yūki has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She was feeling unwell on Thursday, and underwent a PCR test that returned a positive result on the same day. Yūki is currently self-isolating at home following the advice of medical professionals.
She will be unable to attend the Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 '7th Anniversary~ event scheduled for this weekend. She was scheduled to make a stage appearance during the event. Yūki voices numerous characters in the Fate/Grand Order game, including Shuten Dōji/Ibuki Dōji, Okita Sōji, Larva/Tiamat, and Jinako Carigiri/Ganesha.
Yūki voiecs the character Mami Nanami in the currently airing Rent-A-Girlfriend anime.
Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil, Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED, and Biwa in The Heike Story. In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu.
Photo from Aoni Production.
Source: Aoni Production via Hachima Kikō