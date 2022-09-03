News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 22-28
Whisper of the Heart anime film earns 10.6% rating
Studio Ghibli and Yoshifumi Kondō's Whisper of the Heart anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|6.9
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|5.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 27 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.5
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.0
|Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|August 26 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|1.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)