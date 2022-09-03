×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Whisper of the Heart anime film earns 10.6% rating

Studio Ghibli and Yoshifumi Kondō's Whisper of the Heart anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV August 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 6.9
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 3.7
One Piece Fuji TV August 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 27 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi August 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi August 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.0
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster) TV Tokyo August 26 (Fri) 18:55 30 min. 1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 15-21
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives