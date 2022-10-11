One Piece Film Red Stays at #1 for 10th Weekend

BokuAi, KimiAi sci-fi parallel world films open at #9, #10

The One Piece Film Red anime stayed at #1 for a 10th straight weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 229,943,910 yen (about US$1.57 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 12.08 million tickets for a cumulative total of 16,644,349,890 yen (about US$113.9 million).

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for the Delicious Party♡Precure anime, dropped from #3 to #6 in its third weekend. The film sold earned 71,903,320 yen (about US$492,100) on Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a total of 651,234,380 yen (about US$4.45 million).

The film opened on September 23. Akifumi Zako ( Hugtto! Precure ) directed the film. Jin Tanaka ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) penned the script. Hitomi Matsuura ( Precure Miracle Universe ) designed the characters and was also the chief animation director. Shiho Terada returned from the television anime to compose the music. Moeha Nochimoto performed the film's theme song "Yōkoso, Okosama♡Dreamia" (Welcome to the Child's Dreamia).



Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise , dropped back from #5 to #8 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 53,084,530 yen (about US$363,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,125,961,260 yen (about US$7.70 million).

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day on September 2, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.



The anime films of Yomiji Otono's To Me, The One Who Loved You ( Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e ) and To Every You I've Loved Before ( Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e ) novels ranked at #9 and #10, respectively, in their opening weekend.

Both films opened simultaneously last Friday.

Each movie has different directors and animation studios. Jun Matsumoto ( Brothers Conflict , Night Raid 1931 ) directed To Every You I've Loved Before at BAKKEN RECORD . Kenichi Kasai ( Honey and Clover , Nodame Cantabile , Amanchu! ) directed To Me, The One Who Loved You at TMS Entertainment . Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower ) penned the script for both films, and shimano ( JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World novel cover art) was credited for character design concepts for both films. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Dances with the Dragons , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) composed both films' music.

Otono released the two science-fiction romance novels on the same day on June 23, 2016. Both complement each other, but can be read in either order. The books take place in a world where traveling to parallel worlds is a common, everyday occurrence.

The theatrical compilation film screening of the television anime of Tomihiko Morimi 's Tatami Time Machine Blues ( Yojō-Han Time Machine Blues ) novel is still out of the top 10 in its second weekend, but still earned 24,247,020 yen (about US$166,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 96,458,300 yen (about US$660,600).

HiGH&LOW The Worst X (pronounced "cross"), the sequel film to the HiGH&LOW THE WORST crossover film, is still out of the top 10 in its fifth weekend, but still earned 23,047,370 yen (about US$157,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 784,835,770 yen (about US$5.37 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC