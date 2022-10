Spy Classroom Anime's Character Video Highlights Sibylla

Kadokawa revealed a character video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room ) light novel series. The video focuses on the character Sibylla.

Kadokawa also revealed a new visual for Sibylla. The company will also reveal a new character video and visual once a week for the next four weeks. Previous videos focused on Lily and Grete.

The show's main cast members are reprising their roles from earlier promotional videos and a bonus voice drama:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is directing the anime at the studio feel. , and Shinichi Inotsume ( Gangsta. , Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



Source: Press release