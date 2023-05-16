News
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Anime Casts Tomoaki Maeno, Reina Ueda
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Hazano Kazutake's Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence (Shiro Seijo to Kuro Bokushi) manga annoucned two more cast members on Tuesday:
Previously announced cast includes:
- Hime Sawada as Cecilia
- Kaito Ishikawa as Lawrence
- Haruki Ishiya as Abel
- Kanna Nakamura as Hazelita
- Haruka Tomatsu as Mel
- Mai Nakahara as Rebecca
- Makoto Koichi as Eric
The website also posted a video to preview Mel's voice:
The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to the effects of COVID-19 on the anime's production. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in April.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.
Sumie Noro (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo. Yuka Yamada (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Nakagawa (WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me) is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Other staff members include Chieko Nakamura as art director, Genta Makabe as color key artist, Seiichi Sugiura as compositing director of photography, Mutsumi Takemiya as editor, and Masanori Tsuchiya as sound director.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!
Kazutake debuted the manga in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in April 2017. The series is also serialized on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app. Kodansha will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on Wednesday.
Sources: Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime's website, Comic Natalie