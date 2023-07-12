Crunchyroll Adds Psycho-Pass 3 Series, Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector Film

Series premiered in October 2019, film in March 2020

added both theanime series and theanime film on Tuesday. Both anime are available worldwide except Japan, and are available subtitled in English, Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, and Italian. Both anime are also available with a German

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered in October 2019, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Saru Hoshino also drew a manga adaptation of the main anime series, which launched on Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, and ended in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in October 2021.

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector film opened in Japan in March 2020, and also debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan later that month. Ren Kanan also penned a novelization of the film that shipped in September 2021. Hoshino launched the manga adaptation of the film in October 2021, and ended in August 2022.

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll are screening the Psycho-Pass Providence film in theaters in North America. Sneak peek screenings opened on Tuesday and Thursday, with a regular limited release opening on Friday.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)