Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime's Trailer Reveals Global Theatrical Screening Dates

Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America announced on Thursday that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- , the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc , will premiere in North American theaters on February 23. Crunchyroll streamed a traler:

The anime will also screen in IMAX and premium large formats.

Global theatrical screenings include:

February 21: Malta

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

February 23: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

February 24: Estonia, France (two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking), and select countries in French-speaking Africa

February 27: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The companies will announce additional territories' theatrical dates, including India, soon.

The World Tour preview screenings will debut in:

Tokyo on February 2-3

New York on February 10

Seoul on February 11

Berlin on February 13

Mexico City and Singapore on February 17

Jakarta on February 18

São Paulo, Brazil on February 19

Paris and Taipei on February 24

London and Hong Kong on February 25

Special guests from the anime's cast and staff will appear at some of the World Tour screenings.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere in spring.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

