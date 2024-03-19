I Parry Everything TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Staff, July Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi 's I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! ( Ore wa Subete o "Parry" Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai ) light novel series debuted its first full promotional video and a teaser visual on Wednesday. The video announces the anime's cast, staff, and July premiere.

© 鍋敷/アース・スター エンターテイメント/俺は全てを【パリイ】する製作委員会

Image via I Parry Everything anime Twitter

The newly announced cast members include (spelling of some names not confirmed):

(Top row, left to right) Daiki Hamano plays Noor

plays Noor Ryōko Maekawa plays Lynne, first princess of The Kingdom of Clays

plays Lynne, first princess of The Kingdom of Clays Nanako Mori plays Ines

Jin Yamanoi plays King Clays

plays King Clays Junta Terashima plays Rein

plays Rein Shin-ichiro Miki plays Sig

Kenta Miyake plays Dundarg

Dai Fukuyama (episode director on Beyblade franchise , Fate/Zero ) serves as director, Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) is in charge of the series scripts, Chikako Noma is designing the characters, and Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is composing the music. OLM is animating the series.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!

both the light novels and the manga, and it describes the story:

Nabeshiki began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2019, where it is still ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment released the first volume of the story's print edition in September 2020, with illustrations by Kawaguchi . The sixth novel volume shipped on June 15.

KRSG launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in September 2020. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2021.

