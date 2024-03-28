×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Casts Fumihiko Tachiki, Rie Kugimiya

posted on by Alex Mateo
Both appear in 12th/final episode

The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Ōbari's Brave Bang Bravern! (Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern) original television anime revealed on Thursday two more cast members who appear in the 12th and final episode:

Fumihiko Tachiki as Popalchipum

bravern-popalchipum.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会
Rie Kugimiya as Verum Vita

bravern-verum-vita.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

The website also posted a visual by animator Takahiro Yamada:

bravern-12.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

bang-brave-bangbravern.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on January 18.

The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

The anime stars:

Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) directed the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) handled the series composition. Kōichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) designed the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura were mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka was the production designer.

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) performs the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Azakami (Lewis Smith) perform the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō."

Sources: Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives