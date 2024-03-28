News
Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Casts Fumihiko Tachiki, Rie Kugimiya
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Ōbari's Brave Bang Bravern! (Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern) original television anime revealed on Thursday two more cast members who appear in the 12th and final episode:
The website also posted a visual by animator Takahiro Yamada:
The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on January 18.
The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Isami Ao
- Yōhei Azakami as Lewis Smith
- Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern
- Saya Aizawa as Lulu
- Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio
- Ai Kakuma as Miyu Katо̄
- Kaori Maeda as Honoko Suzumigi
- Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin
- Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski
- Kenta Miyake as Hal King
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman
- Tomokazu Sugita as Superbia
- Yuu Asakawa as Heidemarie Barrow
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Isao Kawada
- Chō as Bob Craib
- Tetsu Inada as Cupiridas
- Shiori Izawa as Akira Mishima
- Saki Yoshida as Shelley Rolen
- Atsuko Tanaka as Knuth
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Vanitas
- Chafūrin as Pessimism
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Segnitis
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Ira
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) directed the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) handled the series composition. Kōichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) designed the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura were mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka was the production designer.
Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) performs the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Azakami (Lewis Smith) perform the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō."
Sources: Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web