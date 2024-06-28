Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Reveals Character Video for Ayano Kimishima

Anime also reveals preview video for show's 1st episode premiering on July 3

Kadokawa revealed a new character video on Thursday for the anime of writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san ) light novel series, highlighting Ayano Kimishima. Kadokawa also revealed a preview for the show's first episode on Friday.

Image via Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime's website © Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

will debut on July 3 and will air on 24 channels across Japan.

The anime will star:

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and is also in charge of the series scripts. Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! School idol project ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Ryo Kobayashi is the series producer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music, and Takeshi Takadera is the sound director. Risa Wakabayashi is the art director.

Alya (as voiced by Sumire Uesaka ) is performing the opening theme song "Ichiban Kagayaku Hoshi" ("The Brightest Star"). Uesaka (as Alya) will perform a cover of a different famous song for the ending theme of each episode.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.