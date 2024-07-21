Too Many Losing Heroines! Anime Casts Chiwa Saito

Series' opening video, character video for Remon Yakishio also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru 's Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! ( Too Many Losing Heroines! ) light novel series revealed a new cast member, a character video, and the series' opening video on Sunday.

Opening Video

Character Video for Remon Yakishio

Chiwa Saito will voice the new character Sayo Konuki, the school nurse. The character appeared in the anime's second episode.

The anime premiered on July 13. streams the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Singer-songwriter and virtual YouTuber BOTCHI BOROMARU performs the opening theme song "Tsuyogaru Girl feat. Mossa ( Necry Talkie )" (Tough-Acting Girl), and the character Anna Yanami as voiced by Hikaru Tohno performs the ending theme song "LOVE2000."

Shōtarō Kitamura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if , Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! Eternal Summer , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is in charge of series scripts, Tetsuya Kawakami ( 86 , Interviews with Monster Girls ) is designing the characters with Yū Saitō ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Interviews with Monster Girls in-between animation) as sub-character designer.

Other staff includes:

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and Itachi 's manga adaptation. The light novel will release in English on August 13, and the manga on August 20. Seven Seas describes the story:

Plain, boring, and friendless Nukumizu Kazuhiko has witnessed something completely baffling: popular girl Yanami Anna was friend-zoned by her childhood friend and crush! In fact, all the popular girls around him are getting similarly rejected by the boys they like. Without realizing it, Kazuhiko becomes entangled in the relationship drama where all the leading heroines are losing out on love! Can he keep their spirits up and help them find happiness?

Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru . The seventh novel shipped on July 18. The novel won the 15th Shogakukan Light Novel Award in 2020.

Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels titled Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! @comic in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume also on July 18.

