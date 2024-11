Pokémon Company Streams 8th New Pokétoon Episode

The official YouTube channel of The Pokémon Company started streaming a new 17-minute Pokétoon episode titled "Osana Najimi no Carbou" (Childhood Friend Charcadet), on Wednesday.

The new short stars Yuki Sakakihara as Charcadet 1 (Armarouge), Yumiri Hanamori as Charcadet 2 (Ceruledge), and Sōma Saitō as the trainer Yūto.

RUI, TAIKI, and KANON from BMSG TRAINEE performed the ending song "Forked Road."

Haruka Yutoku ( Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode director) directed and storyboarded the episode at team Yamahitsuji and Studio Colorido . Tatsurō Kawano ( Evil or Live ) was the creative adviser, Saji Komori ( PuniRunes ) wrote the script, and Miki Ogino ( Burn the Witch #0.8 animation director) was in charge of character and prop design.

Additional staff members are:

The Pokémon Company announced that it will release new animated Pokétoon shorts for eight weeks in a row, and streamed the first new episode " Pamo Pamotto Pawmot! " on September 18. Studio Nanahoshi and Studio Colorido Kyoto produced the anime short.

The second new Pokétoon episode titled " Ikari no Okorizaru Kansatsu Nikki " (Angry Primeape's Observation Journal) started streaming on September 25. ZEXCS produced the 10-minute episode. Rie Kugimiya voiced the young boy, and Mitsuo Iwata voiced Primeape.

The third animated short titled " Dooh Tairyō Hassei-chū? " (Is This a Clodsire Outbreak?) produced by Studio Colorido Kyoto , started streaming on October 2.

The fourth Pokétoon episode titled " Gogoat ni Notte " (Ride a Gogoat) started streaming on October 9. Twin Engine and ZEXCS produced the episode starring Mariya Ise as Julian and Marina Inoue as Lucas.

The fifth episode titled " Koaruhii Daisuki! " (I Love Ducklett!), produced by ZEXCS , started streaming on October 16.

The 17-minute sixth Pokétoon episode titled " Lucky na Safari de Oni Gokko!? " (A Game of Tag on a Chansey Safari!?) started streaming on October 23. Hina Kino and Shigeru Chiba voiced the episode's characters Meg and Bozly, respectively.

The seventh Pokétoon short titled " Romantic Spice Capsaiji Densetsu " (Romantic Spice: The Legend of Capsakid) started streaming on October 30. The short stars Kikuko Inoue as Capsakid, her daughter Honoka Inoue as Akira, and Ikue Ōtani as Pikachu.

The first ever Pokétoon short, " POKÉTOON : Scraggy and Mimikyu ," premiered in June 2020 on the Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. Eight shorts from that earlier run are available on that YouTube channel with English subtitles (although some of the shorts do not have dialogue).

Taku Inoue ( MAN WITH A MISSION THE ANIMATION ) was the animation director of the first short. Yoshiyuki Koie , who was also a producer of the Pokémon: Twilight Wings short animated series, produced the animation. The short featured animations by Miyako Makio , Ryousuke Senbo , Shinichi Suzuki , and Shūya Yoshisato . Tsutomu Ikeda drew the backgrounds, and Kei Tsuda handled the music.

Two more shorts in the series, " Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu " (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and " Yume no Tsubomi " (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted in May and June 2021.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July 2021, the " Poka-Poka MaguMaggu House " (Cozy Slugma House) short in August 2021, the " Gengar ni Nacchatta!? " (I Became a Gengar?!) short in September 2021, the "Fubuki no Natsu Yasumi" (Summer Vacation Blizzard) short in October 2021, and the " Purin no Uta " ( Jigglypuff's Song ) short in December 2021.