Pokétoon's Gengar Anime Short, Pokémon Evolutions Net Anime Debut With English Subtitles

" Gengar ni Nacchatta!? " short centers on elementary school girl turned into Gengar

The Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube channel began streaming the " Gengar ni Nacchatta!? " (I Became a Gengar?!) Pokétoon net anime short will English subtitles on Friday.

The short is set in a school, and centers on a girl who gets turned into a Gengar. Tatsurō Kawano directed the short, and Yuka Iguchi stars in it.

The first episode of the Pokémon Evolutions net anime also debuted with English subtitles on Friday.

Each episode of Pokémon Evolutions will feature a story from one of the franchise 's eight main regions in reverse chronological order of when each was first introduced. The episodes and their premiere dates are:

"The Champion" (Galar region) - September 9

"The Eclipse" (Alola region) - September 23

"The Visionary" (Kalos region) - October 7

"The Plan" (Unova region) - October 21

"The Rival" (Sinnoh region) - December 2

"The Wish" (Hoenn region) - December 9

"The Show" (Johto region) - December 16

"The Discovery" (Kanto region) - December 23

The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered in June 2020. Two new shorts in the series, "Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi), debuted on May 5 and June 4, respectively.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July, and then debuted the "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Cozy Slugma House) short on August 5.

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.

Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) ⁠— Studio Colorido 's net anime short series for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games debuted in January 2020. The series had seven five-minute episodes and a special episode titled "Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars."

Update: Fixed summary. Thanks, FireChick.