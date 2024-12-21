News
To Be Hero X Anime Posts 2nd Promotional Video, Visual
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for Aniplex and bilibili's To Be Hero X animated project posted its second promotional video and a new key visual on Saturday.
The anime will air new episodes in Japan on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST. The timeslot was previously the regular timeslot for the television anime of One Piece. The live-streamed "One Piece News #1" special confirmed in October that One Piece is changing what will air in its regular Sunday timeslot until the end of March 2025 to "recharge." The Jump Festa 2025 event will announce more details on December 22, including the anime's new timeslot starting in April.
Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X worldwide excluding Asia.
The cast includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Nice
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as E-soul
- Kōichi Yamadera as Ahu
- Inori Minase as Lucky Cyan
- Ayane Sakura as Loli
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Little Johnny
- Yūichi Nakamura as Ghostblade
- Kōki Uchiyama as Dragon Boy
- Kana Hanazawa as Queen
- Mamoru Miyano as X
Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream, which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex. Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, Hidefumi Kenmochi, DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Misaki Umase, and Ryūichi Takada (MONACA) are all credited for the music.
SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei performs the opening theme song "INERTIA" and SennaRin performs the ending theme song "KONTINUUM."
Emon Animation Company's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda, Moa Tsukino, and Takeshi Maeda. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.
Sources: Aniplex's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web