Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Anime's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song, April 5 Premiere With Crunchyroll Streaming

Arc System Works unveiled a new trailer and visual for the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "AXCLUSION" by rock band ulma sound junction , revealed more returning cast members from the games, more staff members, and also revealed the anime's April premiere date, with streaming by Crunchyroll . Update: The anime will debut in Japan on April 5.

The newly announced cast members who are returning from the game series

In addition, Junichi Endō will voice the character Vernon E. Groubitz. The late voice actor Kiyoyuki Yanada , who passed away in November 2021, previously voiced the character in the games.

Previously announced cast members

The new staff members

After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity's losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy's wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears… The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.

describes the story, which takes place after

Shigeru Morikawa (also known as Yuu Kou ), who directed Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato , and worked as storyboarder on SANZIGEN 's D4DJ First Mix , D4DJ All Mix , and D_Cide Traumerei the Animation series, is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! , Astra Lost in Space , Akudama Drive ) is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Seiji Mizushima is credited as associate producer.

Sanizgen previously animated a video for the first anniversary of the Guilty Gear Strive game in August 2022.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998. The series is known for its fast-paced combat, complex mechanics, flexible combo and canceling system, anime-influenced aesthetic, and heavy metal soundtrack. Guilty Gear Strive is the latest game in the series, and released in June 2021. The game's "Season 3" of DLC characters launched in August 2023.