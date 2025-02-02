film in theaters now, TV version to air at later date

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime revealed on Sunday new cast and characters, and mobile suits that will appear in the series.

Spoiler warning: The announced cast and characters contains spoilers.

The cast for the Kaneban Co., Ltd. Junk Shop members:

Mariya Ise as Annqi

Yukitoshi Tokumoto as Jezzi

Kōsuke Echigoya as Pomeranian

Shōya Chiba as Nabu

Yuusuke Nagano as Kaine

Rie Kugimiya as HARO

The four-legged robot owned by Shūji named CONCH

Principality of Zeon Army:

Shinji Kawada as Challia Bull

Seiichirō Yamashita as Xavier Olivette

Akane Fujita as Comoli Harcourt

Yūki Shin as Char Aznable

Kōsuke Gotō as Denim

Taichi Takeda as Dren

Mobile Suits:

gMS-α Red Gundam

RX-78-02 White Gundam

MS-06 Zaku

MS-06S Char's Zaku

is playing first in theaters starting on January 17. The anime is screening in 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.85 million) in its first three days. It stayed at #1 in its second weekend in the Japanese box office, selling 306,000 tickets and earning 527,562,300 yen (about US$3.39 million).

The film's staff reported on Sunday that it has sold over 1 million tickets, and earned over 1.6 billion yen (about US$10.3 million).

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battles day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

as Amate Yuzuriha Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

as Nyaan Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.