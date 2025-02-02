×
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Reveals New Cast & Characters (Contains Spoilers)

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film in theaters now, TV version to air at later date

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime revealed on Sunday new cast and characters, and mobile suits that will appear in the series.

Spoiler warning: The announced cast and characters contains spoilers.

The cast for the Kaneban Co., Ltd. Junk Shop members:

Mariya Ise as Annqi
gundam1
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Yukitoshi Tokumoto as Jezzi
gundam2
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Kōsuke Echigoya as Pomeranian
gundam3
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Shōya Chiba as Nabu
gundam4
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Yuusuke Nagano as Kaine
gundam5
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Rie Kugimiya as HARO
gundam6
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
The four-legged robot owned by Shūji named CONCH
gundam7
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise

Principality of Zeon Army:

Shinji Kawada as Challia Bull
gundam8
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Seiichirō Yamashita as Xavier Olivette
gundam9
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Akane Fujita as Comoli Harcourt
gundam10
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Yūki Shin as Char Aznable
gundam11
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Kōsuke Gotō as Denim
gundam12
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
Taichi Takeda as Dren
gundam13
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suits:

gMS-α Red Gundam
gundam14
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
RX-78-02 White Gundam
gundam15
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
MS-06 Zaku
gundam16
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise
MS-06S Char's Zaku
gundam17
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
©Sotsu, Sunrise

gd6vrgiauaaondm
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
© Sotsu, Sunrise
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is playing first in theaters starting on January 17. The anime is screening in 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.85 million) in its first three days. It stayed at #1 in its second weekend in the Japanese box office, selling 306,000 tickets and earning 527,562,300 yen (about US$3.39 million).

The film's staff reported on Sunday that it has sold over 1 million tickets, and earned over 1.6 billion yen (about US$10.3 million).

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battles day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL, Gunbuster 2: Diebuster) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido (Bungo Stray Dogs, Sailor Moon Super S, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Ouran High School Host Club) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno (Evangelion, Shin Godzilla). Illustrator Take (Katanagatari, Zaregoto, Pokémon Sun & Moon) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita (Evangelion, Shin Kamen Rider, Yukikaze) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
