Me & Roboco Anime Film Streams Teasers for Multiverse Robocos

The staff for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film streamed a new character teaser for the Showa gag era "multiverse" version of Roboco on Sunday. The channel also streamed a character teaser for the romantic comedy version of Roboco previously.

The trailer previews Masako Nozawa 's "from a Showa-era gag manga worldline" Roboco, inspired by comedy manga from the mid-20th century.

The trailer previews Sumire Uesaka 's "from a romantic comedy worldline" Roboco.

The series also stars:

Shigeru Chiba ( Fist of the North Star 's narrator) as Roboco "from a classic sci-fi action worldline" where the war between humans and robots has caused the destruction of the world.

Shun Matsuo will continue to play the "normal" Roboco.

The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline. As previously announced, the film will feature a Roboco from a "straightforward battle world line" that Mayumi Tanaka (voice of Luffy in One Piece ) will voice.

The film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18, 2025 to improve the film's quality.

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop .

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.