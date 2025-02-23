The staff for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel series revealed on Sunday the visual and new cast members for the second season anime's new arc, "GGC (Global Game Competition)."

The newly announced cast are:

Yumi Uchiyama as Megumi Natsume, a professional fighting gamer and member of Kei Uomi's (Oikatzo) team Nitro Squad

Minami Takahashi as Sylvia Goldberg, the only female member of StarRain, one of the strongest fighting game teams in the U.S.

The anime's second season premiered on October 13 and will run for two consecutive(quarter of a year). streams the anime as it airs in Japan, and also streams an English

Awich performs the new opening theme song "Frontiers," and CVLTE performs the new ending theme song "realitYhurts."

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) directed the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) served as character designer and chief animation director. monaca composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.

