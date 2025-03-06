Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 Unveils Opening Song Artists, July 7 TV Debut

The official website for the second television anime season based on Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming manga revealed a new key visual, the opening theme song artists, and the anime's July 7 television premiere on Friday.

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's X/Twitter account © Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming 2's Production Committee

The Japanese reggae group Shōnan no Kaze returns to create and perform the opening theme song "Seishun Towa" (Eternal Youth) for the anime, but this time with the dance vocal unit Atarashii Gakkō! Shōnan no Kaze also created the "Grand Blue" opening song specifically for the first season.

The new season will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on July 7 at 24:30 (effectively, July 8 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on MBS . The cast will appear at a livestreamed stage event at NBCUniversal Entertainment's AnimeJapan 2025 booth on March 22.

The new season begins when Iori returns to Izu after the end of his diving license training in Okinawa, and a letter from his little sister Shiori arrives.

The new cast members include:

Aya Yamane as Sakurako Busujima, a first-year college student.

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming Anime's X/Twitter © Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming 2's Production Committee

Sumire Morohoshi as Shiori Kitahara, Iori's younger sister.

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's X/Twitter © Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming 2's Production Committee

Yoshino Aoyama as Naomi Otoya, a high school student in charge of the kitchen at Iori's part-time job.

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's X/Twitter © Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming 2's Production Committee

Zero-G is returning to animate the new season, but the studio Liber is also joining the production. The returning staff members include director/scriptwriter/sound director Shinji Takamatsu , character designer/chief animation director Hideoki Kusama , chief animation director Yōichi Ueda , color key artist Aiko Matsuyama , and sound production studio Saber Links .

Reiji Kasuga replaces Studio Jack 's Minoru Akiba as the art director, and jimao is designing the props instead of Hiroshi Ogawa . Naoyuki Katō is the compositing directory of photography instead of Hideki Imaizumi , and Shun Tokuda is replacing Masaki Utsunomiya on editing. Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music instead of Manual of Errors Artists .

The returning cast members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha published the manga's 23rd volume on October 7. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the 21st volume on February 11.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.