Takopi's Original Sin Anime Casts Konomi Kohara, Anna Nagase

Kohara, Nagase play Marina, Azuma in 2025 sci-fi anime

The official website for the anime adaptation of Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin ( Takopii no Genzai ) manga revealed two new cast members on Sunday.

Konomi Kohara as Marina

Anna Nagase as Azuma

The anime will premiere this year.

The anime will star Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi and Reina Ueda as Shizuka Kuze.

Shinya Iino (director for Dr. Stone , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts. Keita Nagahara (key animator for Violet Evergarden , Sound! Euphonium , Sonny Boy ) is the character designer. ENISHIYA is producing the work.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

Taizan 5 debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ in December 2021, and ended it in March 2022. Shueisha published the second and final compiled book volume in April 2022. The manga is also available in English on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus .

The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards and the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2023. The series received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #3 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top 20 manga for male readers list in 2022.

